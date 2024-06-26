94-year-old WWII veteran to throw ceremonial first pitch at Buffalo Bisons Independence Eve Celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — World War II veteran and 94-year old Buffalo-native Joe Synakowski will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Buffalo Bisons Independence Eve Celebration on July 3.

According to the Bisons, Synakowski was only 15 years old in 1945 but used his brother’s baptismal date, which was three years before his birthdate, to appear 18 years old to enter World War II. He served in Germany in the Army’s 508th Infantry Division.

The Bisons said the team will also tell the story of PFC. Charles N. DeGlopper, a Grand Island native and member of the 325 Glider Infantry Regiment who made the ultimate sacrifice days after the Normandy invasion to protect the rest of his platoon. He is the only Medal of Honor recipient from the storied 82nd Airborne Division as part of the Normandy Campaign. During the game, handheld American Flags will be sold for a $5 donation towards the making of a documentary film telling DeGlopper’s story.

“At the heart of the Independence Eve Celebration is a tribute to the heroes that are currently fighting for or have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms our of great country. The stories of both Joe Synakowski and Charles DeGlopper are inspiring and we are excited to have the opportunity to share them with our fans during this great tradition." - Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons

The first pitch of the Independence Eve Celebration game between the Herd and the Rochester Red Wings is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a postgame concert and the night will end with the team's largest fireworks show of the year.