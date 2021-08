POMFRET, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a 93-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Pomfret.

Investigators say Elizabeth Abram of Fredonia and another woman crashed their cars on Van Buren Road Tuesday, August 24.

Abram was flown to Erie County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries on Friday.

The other driver was not hurt, according to the sheriff's office.