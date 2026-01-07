91-year-old woman killed in crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on William Street near Colton Street.

The crash occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said it involved a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee that were traveling in opposite directions on William Street.

According to police, after preliminary investigation, it appears the Honda went across the center median and a collision took place. The 91-year-old driver of the Honda was unresponsive and received lifesaving measures by responding emergency personnel. Police said she was transported to ECMC and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 29-year-old driver of the Jeep remained on scene and has cooperated fully with investigators.

Police said the cause of the crash and the cause of death are both under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brian Bzibziak at (716) 686-3527.