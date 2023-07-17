Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

90th anniversary celebration for Camp Merz, new scouting season begins

About 500 Boy Scouts will spend three weeks at camp this summer
0716 CAMP MERZ.jpg
Camp Merz
Camp Merz celebrates its 90th anniversary
0716 CAMP MERZ.jpg
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 20:47:07-04

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another season of camping is underway by Chautauqua Lake. The Allegheny Highlands BSA Council celebrated the 90th anniversary of Camp Merz in Mayville over the weekend, and kicked off the start of the new season.

More than 200 scouts from across Western New York toured the camp on Saturday, joining staff, volunteers and camp alumni.

Hundreds of scouts will spend the next three weeks at the camp. The Council says they will work on skills development, leadership activities and fellowship. But they will also have a lot of fun.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!