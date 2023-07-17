90th anniversary celebration for Camp Merz, new scouting season begins

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another season of camping is underway by Chautauqua Lake. The Allegheny Highlands BSA Council celebrated the 90th anniversary of Camp Merz in Mayville over the weekend, and kicked off the start of the new season.

More than 200 scouts from across Western New York toured the camp on Saturday, joining staff, volunteers and camp alumni.

Hundreds of scouts will spend the next three weeks at the camp. The Council says they will work on skills development, leadership activities and fellowship. But they will also have a lot of fun.

