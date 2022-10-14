9-year-old uses her juvenile arthritis to help others with disease

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Arthritis Foundation's Walk to Cure Arthritis is on Saturday and one Ken-Ton middle school student is using her personal journey to help others.

At 4 years old Khloe Kibby was diagnosed with arthritis, but instead of letting the diagnosis define her, Khloe is raising money for the Buffalo Arthritis Foundation's walk.

So far she has raised nearly $3000. She is also leading the walk as the 2022 honoree.

"It is a big honor and I cannot wait to go," said Khloe.

The walk not only helps raise money for local support groups but for much-needed research as well.

Nearly 300,000 kids are impacted by some form of arthritis, Khloe has arthritis in her joints and in her eye as well.

But, she is so much more than her diagnosis.

Her mother, Kristie Kibby, tells 7News that Khloe is an avid swimmer, plays the french horn, and is becoming an advocate at 9 years old to help other kids.

"It's about other kids who have arthritis it is about every kid who has to do something a little bit differently to achieve the same goals and it can be done, and she is living proof of that," said Kibby.

Khloe wants the community to do two things.

"I want to tell the community to be aware of arthritis and help people in need," said Kristie.

The walk begins Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Delaware Park.

You can donate to Khloe's team here.

