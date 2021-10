BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools says a 9-year-old student has been suspended for bringing a taser on a school bus.

The student was suspended for potential harm to others and the student will be provided with restorative justice.

The district says it is reminding parents to check backpacks to ensure children's safety.

The district is reiterating that weapons and threats will not be tolerated.