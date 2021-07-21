9-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls officials say a 9-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 600 block of 16th Street to investigate a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say a 9-year-old was playing on the sidewalk when he ran after a ball and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The child was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by an adult at the scene and then transferred to Oishei Children’s Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and no charges are pending.