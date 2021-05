BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say officers are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot on Ashley Street Tuesday.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Ashley Street a 9-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital with an injury that is not life threatening.

No further information was released and the investigation is ongoing.