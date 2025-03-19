9 hospitalized including staff and inmates after chemical exposures at Attica Correctional Facility

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities are investigating three separate incidents at Attica Correctional Facility involving a chemical exposure that resulted in nine people being hospitalized.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, those who were sent to the hospital for testing included correction officers, nurses and inmates.

THE TIMELINE

Sunday morning, March 16: Officials say an inmate was searched after seeming to be off. Staff allegedly found paper on the incarcerated individual. DOCCS says the inmate was then admitted to the facility infirmary due to his suspicious behavior.

Three correction officers who were involved in the incident reported feeling light-headed, dizzy and one began vomiting. All three were then taken to an outside hospital for testing.

Hours later on Sunday morning, March 16: DOCCS says two inmates were seen by National Guardsmen laying on the ground during their recreation time. The two individuals were then reportedly carried by correction officers from their recreation pens to the infirmary where a nurse administered Narcan to both.

The inmates were then taken to an outside hospital. The sergeant and the nurse involved in the incident were also taken to an outside hospital after they reported feeling nauseous and dizzy.

Wednesday morning, March 19: DOCCS says a staff member at Attica opened an envelope and a powder spilled out. The employee then became ill and state police, EMTs and HAZMAT were all notified.

The staff member and a nurse were both taken to an outside hospital.

DOCCS says these incidents remain under investigation.