9/11 flag unfurling tradition continues in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Several 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies took place across Western New York on Sunday.

It was 21 years ago when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on that day.

Here in Buffalo, first responders and members of the military kept the tradition alive of unfurling an American Flag on the 198 overpass along the Niagara Section of the Thruway.

This tradition was first organized by Laurie Kostrzewski in 2003.

Today hundreds gathered on the Scajaquada Pedestrian Bridge holding American flags Sunday morning between 8:30 and 10:15, which is when the attack took place back in 2001.