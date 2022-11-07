8th annual 'Cookies for a Cause' to be held on December 10, benefits the Matt Urban Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 8th annual "Cookies for a Cause" will be held on December 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Flying Bison Brewing Company on Seneca Street.

The event is a charity cookie sale and this year's proceeds will benefit the Matt Urban Center. The center is a non-profit human services organization that serves East Buffalo.

You can purchase cookies from the sale through a preorder online here. You'll get a dozen cookies for $15 and 100% of the proceeds go to the Matt Urban Center. There will also be cookies available to be purchased at the event.

“I organize this event to combine two things I love – baking cookies and giving back to our community. It’s a labor of love! It combines the best parts of the holiday season: cookies, charity and merriment.” Founder and organizer, Rebecca Decker

Decker said the event has raised over $9,000 to support local charities.