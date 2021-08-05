89-year-old woman missing from North Collins located, reunited with her family

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for an 89-year-old woman missing from North Collins said to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive disorder.

Joanne Pederson was reportedly last seen on Thiel Road in North Collins around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that Pederson was located in good health thanks to a caller in Hamburg and was being reunited with her family.