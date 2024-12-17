89-year-old man injured in hit-and-run in Town of Evans; police asking for public assistance

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans Police Department is looking for your help investigating a hit-and-run crash on Derby Road.

The hit-and-run occurred on Monday in front of 7380 Derby Road. Police said an 89-year-old man was standing at his mailbox when he was struck by and unknown make and model vehicle. The driver allegedly fled and was last observed traveling west towards Sturgeon Point Road. The man suffered arm, leg and back injuries and was taken to ECMC.

According to police, pieces of a side view mirror believed to be the passenger side mirror of the vehicle were found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 549-3600. Police said those reporting can remain anonymous.