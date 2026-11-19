OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 87-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Olean on Tuesday afternoon.

According to New York State Police, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving on Olean Portville Road and crossed over the center line, hitting a 1998 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota, 87-year-old Gordon H. Hall of Portville, was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge, 66-year-old David M. Corwin of Portville, suffered minor injuries and was issued multiple traffic tickets.