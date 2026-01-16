86-year-old woman struck by vehicle and killed in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in West Seneca early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Center Road and Duchess Drive just after 5 a.m. on Friday. Police said a pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman, was located and despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The West Seneca Police Department Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police said any witnesses or motorists with dashcam video around the time of the accident are asked to contact the West Seneca Police Department Accident Investigation Unit at 716-674-2280.