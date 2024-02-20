85-year-old woman in critical condition after she was struck by vehicle in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Niagara Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to Isherwood Drive around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday and an 85-year-old woman was found in the road. The woman was treated at the scene, transported to Niagara Active Hose, and then was airlifted by Mercy Flight to ECMC. She is in critical condition.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was crossing the street after retrieving her garbage cans when she was struck. Police said the glare of the sun at the time appeared to be a factor.

No charges were announced. The investigation is ongoing.