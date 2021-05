BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA officials say police are investigating after an 85-year-old man died following an incident outside of an NFTA bus around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, the bus was stopped at Bailey and South Park and the 85-year-old man fell outside shortly after getting off the bus. Police are speaking with witnesses to obtain more information.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to 7 Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.