84 Lumber hosting Buffalo hiring event on Oct. 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Building materials supplier 84 Lumber will recruit for six job openings in the Buffalo area in the coming week. A hiring event will take place on Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Depew location at 3317 Walden Avenue.
84 Lumber has five locations in Western New York with nearly 40 employees.
Open positions include:
- Forklift/warehouse associates
- Perform essential functions behind the scenes, from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. Prior experience is not necessary, and starting salary is $15 an hour
- Box truck drivers
- Handle building of loads and delivery of materials to customer locations and earn a starting salary of $18 an hour.
- Manager trainees
- Enter an intensive on-the-job training program that teaches about the company's business and puts them on a path to becoming a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation is $46,000 to $50,000 per year.
Those interested in participating in the hiring event can pre-register online, here, and complete the form. You will then receive an email with a link to apply for your desired position. 84 Lumber strongly encourages candidates to apply online before attending the hiring event.
On-site pre-employment drug screening will also be available for applicants. Those who advance in the hiring process will have to pass a background check before employment.