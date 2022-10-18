84 Lumber hosting Buffalo hiring event on Oct. 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Building materials supplier 84 Lumber will recruit for six job openings in the Buffalo area in the coming week. A hiring event will take place on Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Depew location at 3317 Walden Avenue.

84 Lumber has five locations in Western New York with nearly 40 employees.

Open positions include:

Forklift/warehouse associates

Perform essential functions behind the scenes, from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. Prior experience is not necessary, and starting salary is $15 an hour

Box truck drivers

Handle building of loads and delivery of materials to customer locations and earn a starting salary of $18 an hour.

Manager trainees

Enter an intensive on-the-job training program that teaches about the company's business and puts them on a path to becoming a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation is $46,000 to $50,000 per year.



Those interested in participating in the hiring event can pre-register online, here, and complete the form. You will then receive an email with a link to apply for your desired position. 84 Lumber strongly encourages candidates to apply online before attending the hiring event.

On-site pre-employment drug screening will also be available for applicants. Those who advance in the hiring process will have to pass a background check before employment.