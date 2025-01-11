82-year-old woman killed in Wheatfield house fire

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW — An investigation is underway after an 82-year-old woman died in a house fire Friday in the Town of Wheatfield.

Just before midnight, Niagara County sheriffs were called to a fire at 3992 Baisch Drive. The caller said an elderly woman lived in the home but was not responding.

Officers tried to enter the home but were unable because of the conditions. Firefighters arrived and upon entry, found the 82-year-old woman on the first floor.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished. Fire officials said a damage estimate is not available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.