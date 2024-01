CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Beach Road between Cleveland Drive and Yeager Drive, police said a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash and her death.