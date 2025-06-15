Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

80th birthday bash for USS Little Rock in Buffalo

USS Little Rock turns 80 years old. Party held at Buffalo Naval &amp; Military Park.
USS Little Rock turns 80 years old. Celebration held at Buffalo Naval & Military Park.
Posted

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There was a big birthday bash along Buffalo's waterfront this weekend.

Saturday marked 80 years since the commissioning of USS Little Rock.

A ceremony took place at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, featuring remarks, and a birthday cake to mark the occasion, and to honor all who have served on board.

The USS Little Rock was a cold war flagship, sailing from the Arctic, to South America and was a fixture in the Mediterranean Sea.

A special 80th anniversary commemorative flag was given to the first 200 visitors to the Naval Park.

The USS Little Rock arrived in Buffalo for display back in 1977.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app