80th birthday bash for USS Little Rock in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There was a big birthday bash along Buffalo's waterfront this weekend.

Saturday marked 80 years since the commissioning of USS Little Rock.

A ceremony took place at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, featuring remarks, and a birthday cake to mark the occasion, and to honor all who have served on board.

The USS Little Rock was a cold war flagship, sailing from the Arctic, to South America and was a fixture in the Mediterranean Sea.

A special 80th anniversary commemorative flag was given to the first 200 visitors to the Naval Park.

The USS Little Rock arrived in Buffalo for display back in 1977.

