LE ROY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 80-year-old woman has died after allegedly being hit by a pickup truck in Le Roy on Friday morning.

Le Roy Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 5, South Street and North Street in the Village of Le Roy.

According to investigators, a 2022 Dodge pickup truck was traveling on North Street and attempted to turn left onto State Route 5 when it hit a pedestrian walking within the crosswalk from South Street.

Officials said the 80-year-old Le Roy woman died at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old Le Roy man, is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.