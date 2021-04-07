80-year-old man killed in Cattaraugus County plane crash

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says an 80-year-old man is dead after a plane crashed shortly after take off from the Great Valley Airport, Wednesday afternoon.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says William H. Mandelare of Brockport was killed when a plane crashed on a runway shortly after takeoff around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the pilot, 72-year-old Raymond E. Groetsch, also of Brockport was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight.

Witnesses say they took off shortly after having lunch.

After take off, the plane tilted and never got high enough in the air, eventually catching on fire.

The investigation will continue and the FAA from Buffalo is at the scene.