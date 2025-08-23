80-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Alden on Friday.

According to officials, a Honda SUV and a tractor-trailer crashed at the Genesee Street and Walden Avenue intersection around 4:15 p.m.

An investigation revealed that 80-year-old Carol Privitera of Amherst was driving east and had stopped at the stop sign on Walden Avenue. A tractor-trailer, with the right of way, was driving on Genesee Street. Officials said the tractor-trailer continued driving straight as Privitera tried turning left, and the two cars crashed.

Emergency personnel placed Privitera in an ambulance, but she died on the way to the hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured and is cooperating.