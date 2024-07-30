8-year-old competes in National Mullet Championship to raise money for Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — A member of Bills mafia needs your help to reach the final round in the National Mullet Championship.

Lincoln Prater is competing in the mullet championship for his third straight year.

In the past, he's donated all the money he raised to the Patricia Allen Fund. This year he's donating to Roswell Park where his mother recently received treatment.

Each year, Lincoln has made it to the finals and is looking for his first win this year.

We caught up with him and his mother who explain what this cause means to them.

"It's really special for me," Emmalee Plotner, Lincoln's mother says. "Every year he's done the competition, we have asked him if he wins, where he would like to donate to because we love the Buffalo community. That's always going to be our home, it's very special to us, so we always want to try and give back."

"Mommy cut it into a mullet when i was two and i haven't cut it since," Lincoln says.

"I love it, I think it's so special and fun," Plotner says. "I mean I can't take this kid anywhere without someone stopping him and giving him compliments on his hair and everyone loves it."

Voting for round two ends tomorrow. If he advances to the final round, voting starts August 14th. You can vote for Lincoln here.