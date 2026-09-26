8 people injured after hit by alleged intoxicated driver in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man has been arrested after eight people were hit by a vehicle in North Tonawanda Friday night.

Charles Brancato, 73, was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.

According to City of North Tonawanda Police Department, just before 8 p.m., police responded to a business in the 110 block of Erie Avenue for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

Police found eight pedestrians in the parking lot of the business, all suffered from injuries during the crash. Seven out of the eight pedestrians were taken to local hospitals.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was exiting a parking spot following an event at the business, when Brancato allegedly lost control and crashed into a crowd of pedestrians. Some pedestrian were pinned between the vehicle and the exterior wall of the business.

The investigation is ongoing.