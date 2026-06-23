8 people, including 5 children, injured after runaway horse was struck by vehicle

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight people, including five children, were injured after a runaway horse was struck in Cattaraugus County.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle that was traveling south on Route 353 in Little Valley struck a runaway horse just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle then struck a northbound vehicle head-on.

According to investigators, two adults and five children were injured in the crash. The adults were transported to ECMC, and the children were transported to Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

The sheriff's office said there was a third adult who was also transported to ECMC after being thrown from the horse before the crash with the vehicle.

A total of eight people, three adults and five children, were injured in the incident. No information was given on the severity of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.