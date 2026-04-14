8 new businesses coming to Walden Galleria in 2026

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From international foods to specialty coffee and beauty services, the Walden Galleria is set to open 8 new businesses this year!

Taiba Coffee

"An authentic Yemeni specialty coffee shop that will introduce Western New York to the rich traditions of Yemeni coffee culture. Taiba Coffee is set to open soon in a 1,156 sq. ft. space located behind P.F. Chang’s, across from Oakley. Guests can look forward to a warm, inviting atmosphere with an interior patio and a distinctive coffee experience unlike anything else in the region."

Perfumania

"One of the nation’s leading fragrance retailers, Perfumania, is set to open this May on the lower level near Starbucks. The 1,320 sq. ft. boutique will offer shoppers an extensive selection of designer and exclusive fragrances."

American Eagle (Remodel)

"American Eagle is investing in a fully reimagined shopping experience. The iconic American fashion brand is undergoing a complete remodel of its 8,123 sq. ft. store and is expected to reopen at the end of May in a refreshed, modernized space that will feature an elevated in-store experience. While under construction, American Eagle is currently operating out of a temporary location on the upper level across from JCPenney."

Ruby Thai Kitchen

"Bold, vibrant flavors of authentic Thai cuisine will soon be available at Ruby Thai Kitchen in the Food Court this June. The restaurant will be taking over the former Subway space at 727 sq. ft., located across from Burger King."

Perfection Nail Spa VIII

"A 4,102 sq. ft. nail spa is set to open later this year on the upper level outside of Macy’s and will provide guests with a full suite of luxurious nail and beauty services in a spacious, upscale environment."

Noble Jade Ring Bar

"A distinctive new permanent jewelry concept is taking over 2,000 sq. ft. on the upper level outside of Macy’s. Noble Jade will offer guests an elevated experience, adding yet another unique retail destination to the shopping center’s truly diverse tenant mix."

La Nuova

"National beauty and wellness retailer is set to open on the upper level outside of JCPenney in a nearly 1,000 sq. ft. store later this year."

Gyuzo Japanese BBQ

"An authentic and modern yakiniku dining experience will be coming to Western New York for the first time. The Japanese BBQ restaurant will be taking over the 9,000 sq. ft. Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill across from The Cheesecake Factory, between Texas de Brazil and Aloha Krab, and is set to open later this year."

"We are incredibly excited about the depth and variety of new brands and concepts joining the shopping center this year," said Joel Cady, Walden Galleria General Manager. "From an authentic Yemeni coffee experience to a full-scale Japanese BBQ restaurant, and from a reimagined American Eagle to a world-class nail salon and spa — these additions demonstrate the strength of Walden Galleria as a destination and our ongoing commitment to delivering unique experiences to our guests and Western New York Community."

You can find more information here.

What new businesses do you want to see open at the Walden Galleria, or what businesses do you miss and want back?