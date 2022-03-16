$8.3 million project to rehabilitate a 1.3-mile stretch of Transit Road now underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced an $8.3 million project to rehabilitate a 1.3-mile stretch of Transit Road is now underway.

The stretch of Transit Road that will be rehabilitated runs through the towns of Clarence, Cheektowaga, Lancaster and Amherst, and the Village of Depew.

"The project will resurface the roadway between French Road to Wehrle Drive, add or extend turning lanes and improve accommodations for pedestrians, ease congestion, and increase capacity along a critical corridor that links Interstate 90 and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport," a release from NYSDOT says.

Planned improvements include:

Widening of Transit Road’s intersection with Genesee Street to include the installation of second left-turn lanes in the northbound, eastbound, and westbound directions; and the extension of the southbound right-turn lane to the I-90 on/off ramps. Additionally, the eastbound Genesee Street right-turn lane at Transit Road will be extended.

French Road will also be widened at the intersection of Transit Road to better align the left-turn lanes.

Existing curb ramps and sidewalks throughout the project corridor will be modified or reconstructed as needed to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. New sidewalks will be installed where gaps now exist between French Road and I-90, and traffic and pedestrian signals will be replaced or upgraded, as needed, to meet current standards. Traffic signal timing will be coordinated on Transit Road at I-90 and Aero Drive, as well as Genesee Street and Pleasant View Drive, to reduce congestion.

A new pedestrian bridge will be installed on the east side of Transit Road over Ellicott Creek, adjacent to the existing bridge, to complement the existing sidewalk on the west side of the bridge. Traffic signs and pavement markings will be replaced, and drainage structures will be repaired or replaced as necessary throughout the project limits.

The project is scheduled to be completed during the winter of 2023.