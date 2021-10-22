78-year-old man killed in crash in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a 78-year-old man is dead following a crash in Williamsville.

Investigators say the crash happened after two cars collided on Wehrle Drive after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a 78-year-old Bowmansville man died while a 78-year-old woman was seriously hurt and is being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

The driver of the other car, a 46-year-old man was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-serious injuries.

The identities of the people involved are not being released, pending notification to their families.

If you have any information or dash cam video, you're asked to call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.