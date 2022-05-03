Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

78-year-old man facing arson charge in connection to fire in Hamburg

Handcuffs
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:45:46-04

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 78-year-old man is facing an arson charge in connection to a fire that occurred in Hamburg in March.

According to Hamburg police, a single-wide trailer caught fire on March 21 around 3:30 p.m. at 19 N. Eaglecrest Drive in the Eaglecrest Mobile Home Park. The fire was extinguished and the scene was turned over to the Town of Hamburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit.

Following the investigation, police said 78-year-old David B. Allen is accused of intentionally setting the fire.

Allen was arraigned Tuesday in Town of Hamburg Court on the following charges:

  • Third-degree arson
  • First-degree reckless endangerment
  • Multiple counts of criminal mischief
  • Endangering the welfare of a physically disabled or incompetent person

Allen was released on his own recognizance in accordance with New York State Bail Reform law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine