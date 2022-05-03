78-year-old man facing arson charge in connection to fire in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 78-year-old man is facing an arson charge in connection to a fire that occurred in Hamburg in March.

According to Hamburg police, a single-wide trailer caught fire on March 21 around 3:30 p.m. at 19 N. Eaglecrest Drive in the Eaglecrest Mobile Home Park. The fire was extinguished and the scene was turned over to the Town of Hamburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit.

Following the investigation, police said 78-year-old David B. Allen is accused of intentionally setting the fire.

Allen was arraigned Tuesday in Town of Hamburg Court on the following charges:

Third-degree arson

First-degree reckless endangerment

Multiple counts of criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a physically disabled or incompetent person

Allen was released on his own recognizance in accordance with New York State Bail Reform law.