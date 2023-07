TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle collision in the Town of Pomfret.

The collision occurred at 10:40 a.m. Monday on Glasgow Road.

According to police, a Jeep traveling northbound exited the west shoulder of the road and struck a tree.

Police say the operator of the vehicle, 78-year-old Donald C. Reinhoudt of Lily Dale, was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.