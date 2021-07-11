73-year-old woman killed in Lewiston crash; 23-year-old man facing charges

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say a 73-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Swann Road, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they responded to Swann Road between Creek Road and Model City Road just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a head-on crash with one car rolled over into a ditch.

According to police, the driver of a car going west hit a car driving east sending both into a ditch.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Suzanne Gorbach of Sanborn died at the scene after police and EMS attempted to perform life-saving measures.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, 23-year-old Matthew Sanoian of Ransomville was sent to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight to be treated for serious injuries.

Sanoian has been charged with DWAI and vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Sanoian has been issued appearance tickets for those charges.

The investigation is ongoing.