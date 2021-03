STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 73-year-old woman is dead following a two vehicle crash in Genesee County, Thursday morning.

Investigators say a driver of a 2010 Kia was traveling on State Route 237 and East Morganville Road in the Town of Stafford just after 11 a.m. Thursday, when she hit the driver side of a 2002 Peterbilt refuge truck.

The driver of the Kia, Ann K. Wood of LeRoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police will continue to investigate,