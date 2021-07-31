73-year-old woman dies in Orleans County house fire

TOWN OF KENDALL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal house fire in the Town of Kendall.

The Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out just before five Saturday morning on Peter Smith Road. They say firefighters tried to get in to save a person who was trapped, but couldn't get through the heavy flames. Four people lived in the home, including 73-year-old Judy Snyder who died in the fire. Two adults and a child were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.