716 Music Awards set to take off second year to highlight local artists in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 716 Music Awards is set to take off another year to highlight local artists in Buffalo as a way to collaborate with the community.

The creators of 716 Music Awards began the event in 2022 looking to unite up-and-coming artists while the new tradition promises to continue this year.

“It was an excellent way for us to celebrate the hidden talent,” says Ra Maat, co-creator of 716 Music Awards. “And the artists in the city doing great work and it’s something we expect to continue every year.”

The City of Buffalo even gave the organization a proclamation.

“We are happy to be able to lift this community up like that,” Demeca Evans of 716 Music Awards expresses. “There’s so much in our community that happens that’s looked down on especially on the news and we get to expose positivity.”

7 news reporter Yoselin Person had the chance to meet hip/hop and rap artists James Melendez, but his artist name is Balistic Man.

He’s one of the 20 nominees who won best music video for “Worked Hard for This” last year.

“Worked hard for this is one of my impactful songs, a big shout out to Benny the Butcher, KMFG my label and videographer,” Melendez says. “And shout out to 716 Music Awards I definitely feel like they’re doing their part in shining the light on local talent in the community.”

Last year there were 400 guests and this year the creators expect to have more collaboration within the community.

“It was beautiful to just watch a room full of Hispanics and African Americans just loving on each other and enjoying our music,” says Abby Baez, co-creator of 716 Music Awards.

Organizers say this year’s venue will soon be announced as well as the nominees.