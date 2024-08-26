71-year-old woman killed and five others injured in crash in Niagara County

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 71-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Niagara County on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Lower Mountain Road and Baer Road and involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said initial investigation revealed that the pickup truck was traveling north on Baer Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Lower Mountain Road. The sedan was traveling west on Lower Mountain Road and collided with the pickup truck as it entered the intersection causing the pickup truck to roll onto its side.

According to the sheriff's office, a 71-year-old woman who was a backseat passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the truck were transported to ECMC for minor injuries. Three occupants of the sedan were also transported to ECMC.