71-year-old Lockport man arrested on kidnapping, sex abuse charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police arrested a Lockport man Sunday on several charges including kidnapping in the 2nd degree and sexual abuse in the 1st degree.

On July 9, 2023, at 2:21 p.m., NYS troopers responded to Robinson Road apartments in Lockport for a possible gunshot call.

An investigation determined that a noise believed to be a gunshot created a hole in a ceiling at the apartments.

State troopers along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Niagara County Sheriff's Office later located the defendant, 71-year-old James P. Wilson.

Wilson had kidnapped a female victim and sexually abused her while holding her at gunpoint.

Wilson was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing. He was later transported to Niagara County jail for CAP arraignment.

Wilson was charged with the following:

