70-year-old woman killed in Amherst hit-and-run

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Saturday.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit and killed just after 6 p.m. on Kensington Avenue between Harlem Road and Concord Place.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was driving a 2022 Jeep Compass when she struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene and was later found at their residence by Cheektowaga Police.

The woman was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Amherst Police ask anyone with security or dash-camera footage to contact (716) 689-1311.