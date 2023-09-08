7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 8 - September 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to get out this weekend? 7 News has got you covered! Here are 7 things you can do in Western New York.

Niagara County Peach Festival

We are starting off in Lewiston for the 65th annual Niagara County Peach Festival! The festival will run July 7 through July 10. The four-day event will include rides, live entertainment, and peach shortcake. Free parking will be available "as you enter Lewiston on Center Street follow the shuttle signs. Turn left at either South 9th Street or the second traffic light onto Portage Road and follow the signs to the shuttle lot." You can find more information on the Niagara County Peach Festival here.

Taste of East Aurora

Save room for the Taste of East Aurora. It will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street between Olean Road and Elm Street. It will feature more than 30 local restaurants and live entertainment throughout the day. New this year is the Best Macaroni and Cheese Contest! Parking will be available on any side street without restrictions, as well as parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on the Taste of East Aurora here.

Music is Art Festival

The Music is Art Festival will return to RiverWorks! The concert will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. More than 250 bands will perform at the festival. Plus, there will be food trucks and a Kids Village. Parking will be available at RiverWorks and off of Ohio Street. You can find more information on the Music is Art Festival here.

Western New York Blues Festival

You can catch more live music at the Western New York Blues Festival. The concert will take place Saturday at the Hemlock Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plus, there will be food and drink vendors. The festival will benefit the Western New York Blues Society! Parking will be available at the fairgrounds. You can find more information on the Western New York Blues Festival here.

Septemberfest

You can celebrate the fall season with Septemberfest! The event will run Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can check out the classic car show. Plus, there will be live music and plenty of shopping. Parking is available on any side street without restrictions, as well as parking lots and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Septemberfest here.

Buffalo Bulls Home Opener

The UB Bulls home opener is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bulls will take on the Fordham Rams at the University at Buffalo Stadium. The game will also celebrate all things 7-1-6! The Peace Bridge, Niagara Falls, and the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will be lit blue for the night. Tickets for the home opener can be purchased online here and parking will be available at the stadium. You can find more information on the Buffalo Bulls vs. Fordham Rams game here.