7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.

Seneca falling leaves Festival at Jefferson Street Park in Salamanca

This festival kicks off Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. in the city of Salamanca. The festival lasts all weekend until Sunday, Oct. 2, and will feature live music, free carnival rides, food stands, and much more. Admission is free to the event. You can find more information here.

Everhaunt Haunted House in Angola

Everhaunt Haunted House opens for the Halloween season on Saturday. The haunted house features a number of spooky attractions including Delaware Creek Estate, Earthquake Thrill Experience, and ROsewood County Asylum. For the thrill-seekers who want to take it to another level, the haunted house even features the chance to ride in a coffin and be buried alive...

Everhaunt season opening will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets start at $25, and you can purchase them here. You can find information on the haunted house attraction here.

BubbleFEST at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BubbleFEST returns in-person to the Buffalo Museum of Science after a three-year hiatus. The fest will run on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can participate in bubble activities, demonstrations, crafts, and more. BubbleFEST recommends attendees bring a towel and extra clothes to the event. Tickets for BubbleFEST are $19 for adults, $16 for children ages 2-17, and seniors over the age of 62. Tickets are available at the door or online. You can purchase your tickets here, and find more information about BubbleFEST here.

Bills Block Party at Rec Room

The 3rd annual Bills Block Party returned this season, and the second party will take place Sunday afternoon at Rec Room. The Bills will face the Ravens at 1 p.m. in Baltimore, and Bills fans can cheer them on from Chippewa Street. The street will be shut down between Delaware and Franklin Streets to host a giant outdoor viewing party of the Sunday game. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and the party will feature food and drink specials, corn hole tournaments, and live music. The event is 21+. You can purchase tickets here, and find out more information about the block party, here.

Hertel Avenue Fall Festival

The 2nd annual Hertel Avenue Fall Festival will kick off Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature live music, a pop-up vendor market, a raffle giveaway, and family-friendly activities. The festival is free to the public. Hertel Avenue will be shut down between Saranac to Norwalk Avenues. You can find more information here.

Mighty Niagara Half Marathon in Lewiston

The Mighty Niagara Half Marathon will take place Saturday morning at Artpark State Park in Lewiston. The marathon finishes at Porter-on-the-Lake Park in Youngstown. The course has been described as picturesque with views of Lake Ontario, the famous French Castle, lighthouse, and Historic Old Fort Niagara. Registration for the half marathon is $95 and you can register, here. More information on the half marathon, and where to pick up your packet is available here.

Roycroft Campus Fall Festival in East Aurora

Roycroft Campus will host a fall festival with live music, artists, vendors, and community groups. Food and beverage stands will also be available at the festival with tastings from a local meadery. Craft stations for kids will be available along with animals from Thistle Creek Alpacas.