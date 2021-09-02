7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 3 - September 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is Labor Day weekend which is the unofficial end of summer, but there is still plenty to do throughout WNY. Below you can find a list of things do this weekend.

National Buffalo Wing Festival

Following its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the National Buffalo Wing Festival returns in 2021. It is now set to take place at Highmark Stadium September 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and September 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can find more information on the festival here or on its official website here.

2021 Hamburg Music Festival

The 2021 Hamburg Music Festival will take place September 4 throughout the day at several different locations in Hamburg. You can find more information on the festival here.

South Buffalo Irish Festival

The South Buffalo Irish Festival will take place September 4 at Cazenovia Park from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. You can find more information on the festival here.

Zac Brown Band at Six Flags Darien Lake

Zac Brown Band will make its return to Western New York on September 4 when it takes the Darien Lake Amphitheater stage. You can find more information here.

80’s themed night at Canalside Roller Rink

The Canalside Roller Rink is hosting themed nights throughout the fall and on September 3 it will host an 80's themed night. It will start at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. You can find more information here.

“Rally The Wagons” Buffalo Bills Themed Season Kickoff Party

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has partnered with Buffalo Iron Works to present “Rally The Wagons” a Bills themed season kickoff party. It will be held September 3 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Buffalo Iron Works. You can find more information here.