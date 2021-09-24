7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 24 - September 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially fall and the Western New York weather seems to have officially made its transition to more fall-like temperatures.

As we enter the last weekend of September, if you're looking to get out and celebrate the season there is plenty going on across the region.

Hollowed Harvest Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacle

Hollowed Harvest, a jack-o’-lantern spectacle, will be held at the Niagara County Fairgrounds beginning Friday and will remain open Thursday to Sunday through October 31. Officials say Hollowed Harvest is designed for audiences of all ages and will feature dozens of larger-than-life jack-o’-lantern displays made with over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns. Those who attend can expect to take about 35 to 40 minutes to walk through the entire show. You can find more information, a full schedule and a link to buy tickets here.

Old Falls Street USA - Oktoberfest 2021

Old Falls Street USA will host its Oktoberfest 2021 September 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be authentic German cuisine, beer and wine as well as live music and dancing. You can find more information here.

The AppleUmpkin Festival

The AppleUmpkin Festival, a fall arts and crafts festival in the Village of Wyoming from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. September 25 and September 26. You can find more information here.

Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival

Lewiston Harvest & Hops Festival will be held in Lewiston from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. September 25 and September 26. There will be artisan vendors,a farmers market, food, beer, wine and more. You can find more information here.

Final Buffalo Bisons homestand

The Buffalo Bisons finish up the home schedule for the 2021 season with a five-game homestand against Lehigh Valley that wraps up Sunday, September 26. Single-game tickets are $10 each for all 2021 games. You can find more information and tickets here.

New York State Craft Brewers Festival

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival will be held in Buffalo at Canalside from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. September 25 and September 26. There will be craft beer from over 45 breweries from across the state as well as local food trucks, artisan vendors and a farm-to-table tent. You can find more information and tickets here.