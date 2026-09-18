BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're soaking up the last few days of summer with seven things you can do this weekend throughout Western New York!
- Festival of Grapes + Westfield Grape and Wine Festival
- Borderland Festival
- Twilight at the Museum
- Blue & Gold Scrimmage
- Niagara Falls Blues Festival
- Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival & Highland Games
- Dog Days of Kenmore
- Yoga Fest
- Oktoberfest Guide + Fall Guide
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 18 - September 20