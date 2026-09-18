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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 18 - September 20

We're soaking up the last few days of summer with seven things you can do this weekend throughout Western New York!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 18 - September 20
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're soaking up the last few days of summer with seven things you can do this weekend throughout Western New York!

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 18 - September 20

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