7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 29 - October 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Halloween weekend and there are several family-friendly Halloween events taking place across Western New York.

Little Frights with Lights

Frightworld will host Little Frights with Lights on October 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Children will be able to trick or treat through Frightworld with the lights on and no monsters. There will also be kid-friendly haunted houses and more. Tickets for kids are $15 and parents are free. You can find more information here.

The Witches Ball

The Witches Ball will be held October 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Statler City. Hosted in part by Buffalo Rising the event will feature live music and more. You can find more information and tickets here.

Halloween on Hertel

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will join Hertel Avenue businesses for a Halloween on Hertel event October 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can find more information here and here.

Eastern Hills Mall hosts Mall-O-Ween

Eastern Hills Mall will host Mall-O-Ween on October 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cost is $2 per child and proceeds benefit The Hope Project of WNY. There will be sweets, games, prizes, raffles and more. You can find more information here.

Village of Kenmore Halloween Walk

The Village of Kenmore will host a Halloween Walk on October 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Children will be able to trick or treat from shop to shop. You can find more information here.

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill Halloween Party

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill will host its annual Halloween Party October 29 at 9:00 p.m. The event will feature live music, costume contest, raffles and more. You can find more information here.