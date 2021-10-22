7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 22 - October 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are several family-friendly events taking place throughout the region this weekend.

Buffalo Bisons Open [CLUB]House Event

The Buffalo Bisons will host an Open [CLUB]House Event October 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is free and will include special access to the new Bisons home clubhouse, kids will be welcome to test their skills in the new batting cages and bullpens, $1 Sahlen’s Hot Dogs, $1 Coca-Colas and $1 ice cream novelties as well as special clubhouse and gift shop sales. You can find more information here.

Dude Perfect at KeyBank Center

Dude Perfect, an American sports and comedy group consisting of five former college roommates at Texas A&M University, will take over KeyBank Center October 23 at 7:00 p.m. The group rose to fame due to viral trick shot videos. You can find more information and tickets here.

Explore and More Halloween Spooktacular

The Explore and More Halloween Spooktacular kicks off on October 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and runs select days through October 30. Costumes are welcome and Explore and More says "we have a Super Spooktacular Halloween planned with tons of tricks and treats so your ghosts and goblins can have lots of spooky (and safe) fun!" You can find more information here.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village Halloween drive-thru Trick or Treat

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village will host a Halloween drive-thru Trick or Treat on October 22 and October 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event is for children ages 3 to 12 and is $10 per car but members are free. You can find more information and tickets here.

The Haunted Forest: Drive-Thru Experience at Becker Farms

The Haunted Forest: Drive-Thru Experience at Becker Farms opened on October 15 and continues on select dates this weekend and next, including October 22, 23 and 24. The event is geared for ages as young as 7 depending on the child. You can find more information and tickets here.

Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Fall Pop Up

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Fall Pop Up will take place October 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center. The event was moved to the event center due to a growing list of vendors. You can view the full list and find more information here.