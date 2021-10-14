7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 15 - October 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we near the halfway point of October Buffalo Sabres hockey returns and there are several Halloween themed events this weekend.

Below you'll find a list of 7 things to do in WNY this weekend.

Buffalo Sabres opening weekend

The Buffalo Sabres begin the 2021-2022 season Thursday and their second home game is scheduled for Saturday. For Saturday's game the team has a "Harvest Fest" scheduled which includes a party in the plaza, Halloween trick or treat totes for the first 5,000 kids, commemorative magnet schedules and a special ticket offer. You can find more information here.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Darien Lake

Fright Fest returned to Six Flags Darien Lake on September 24 and continues on select dates through October 31. The event includes haunted attractions, scare zones and entertainment and shows. You can find more information here.

Celebrate Halloween! at the Buffalo Zoo

You can "Celebrate Halloween! at the Buffalo Zoo" on select dates throughout the month of October. Although some dates have already passed, there will still be opportunities to celebrate October 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event includes a trick or treat trail which is open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Also included are safe and not-so-scary activities. You can find more information here.

Elmwood Village Porchtoberfest

Elmwood Village Porchtoberfest will take place October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and includes live music, games and food. Organizers say "it's a little bit of everything that makes the Elmwood Village great!!" You can find more information here and here.

Cheektowaga police host Trunk or Treat

Cheektowaga police will host Trunk or Treat on October 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park (Losson Park). Children are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat through the Halloween "BOO-levard" with local police and fire departments as well as the Jeep Wrangler Club of WNY. You can find more information here.

Tootsie at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Tootsie began at Shea's Performing Arts Center October 10 and continues through October 16. There is one showtime for the musical October 15 and two October 16. You can find more information here.