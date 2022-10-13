7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 14 - October 16

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres hockey is back, the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated rematch of last year's playoff game and there are several other family-friendly events taking place.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres begin their season Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center. They return to the ice on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Florida Panthers. You can find the team's 23-man roster and more information here.

Buffalo Bills Block Party on Chippewa

Businesses on Chippewa Street in Downtown Buffalo will once again come together to host an outdoor "block party" for the Buffalo Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. You can find more information here.

Porchtoberfest in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

Porchtoberfest will take place in Buffalo's Elmwood Village on Saturday. "We combined our Porchfest with Octoberfest to bring you Porchtoberfest! Enjoy live music while you hang out on Elmwood," its website says. There will be events and activities taking place throughout the day. You can find more information here.

15th annual Walk Off Hunger to benefit Feed More WNY

The 15th annual Walk Off Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY will take place on Saturday at River Fest Park located at 249 Ohio Street in Buffalo. The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. and will follow a flat two-mile route that is dog friendly. Walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome. All proceeds go directly to FeedMore WNY which serves hungry children, families, older adults and veterans throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. You can find more information here.

Family Fun Fall Fest at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum

A Family Fun Fall Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum. "From crafts in the Art Studio to making pumpkin launchers in the Tinkering Tank, there’s plenty happening at Explore & More that will get your family playing and learning," its website says. You can find more information here.

Erie County Fall Fest at Como Lake Park

Erie County Fall Fest will take place at Como Lake Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Fall Fest 2022 will feature a wide variety of free activities and programming for the entire family, including over 75 different public displays that will include local crafters selling their wares, food vendors serving up seasonal food and beverage items, and area non-profit organizations sharing free information on the services and programs they offer to the community," its website says. You can find more information here.