7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 5 - November 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for things to do in Western New York this weekend we've got you covered.

Christmas in the Country

Christmas in the Country returns after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The holiday artisan market welcomes artisans from all over the country to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The event begins November 4 and continues through November 7. You can find more information and tickets here.

Final weekend of Frightworld

Although Halloween was last weekend, there is still one last weekend of frights happening at Frightworld. On November 5 and November 6 there will be an event each day where all the lights will be out. You can find more information and tickets here.

Veterans Race at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

The Veterans Race will take place at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Proceeds benefit Veterans One-Stop Center and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. A post-race party will be held at Southern Tier Brewing Company. You can find more information here.

Superhero Day at Explore & More

Superhero Day at Explore & More the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum will take place November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The museum says you can spend the day with your favorite superheroes as they lead families on an adventure throughout the museum. You can find more information and tickets here.

French Heritage Days at Old Fort Niagara

French Heritage Days at Old Fort Niagara will take place November 5 and November 6. Organizers say you can learn about and explore the French occupation of Fort Niagara and the Niagara Frontier. You can find more information and tickets here.

Elm Street Holiday Market in East Aurora

Elm Street Holiday Market in East Aurora begins November 5 and runs through December 19. There will be weekend pop-ups with local vendors and arts and crafts. You can find more information here and here.