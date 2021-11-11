7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 12 - November 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for things to do in Western New York this weekend we've got you covered.

11 Day Power Play

The 11 Day Power Play will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks from November 14 to November 24. For 2021 the event returns to its original format of two teams of 20 players attempting to break the world record for the longest hockey game ever in support of the fight against cancer. 40 more teams of supporters were invited to skate on the neighboring ice throughout the event. You can find more information here.

Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival

The 17th annual Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival will take place November 13 at the Holiday Valley Lodge. There will be two sessions, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with each session limited to 1500 attendees. You can find more information here.

Rustic Buffalo Holiday Sip & Shop

Rustic Buffalo's Holiday Sip & Shop will take place at the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport November 12 to November 14. There will be over 100 local artisans, a silent auction and live Christmas music. Admission is $5 and will benefit the theatre, those who pay admission will receive a $5 gift card. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills 'block party' on Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo

Businesses on Chippewa Street in Downtown Buffalo will come together to host an outdoor Buffalo Bills "block party" for the game November 14. The "block party" is a plan that was developed by Chippewa businesses in partnership with the City of Buffalo during the Bills playoff run last season. Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be: two LED video walls with live game sound, live DJ during commercial breaks and live halftime show. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres return to home ice for two games

The Buffalo Sabres return home for two games this weekend. They will face off against the Edmonton Oilers November 12 at 7:00 p.m. and the Toronto Maple Leafs November 13 at 7:00 p.m. You can find links to tickets here.

Meet and greet with former Buffalo Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino announced it will host a meet and greet with former Buffalo Sabres goalie Domink Hasek before the Sabres game on November 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can find more information here.